Huawei Mate X2 Launched with Periscope Camera, Inward Folding Display

Huawei has pulled the wraps from its latest foldable smartphone. The Huawei Mate X2 features an innovative inward folding design and a wedge-shaped device. As expected, the thickness is less in the lower portion when unfolded. The biggest highlight of the Huawei Mate X2 is the periscope lens.

Huawei Mate X2 Features and Specifications

The Huawei Mate X2 is the first foldable smartphone to feature a periscope lens. Typically periscope lens occupy more space and are not used on smartphones with foldable displays. The Huawei Mate X2 comes equipped with a 6.45-inch external display set at an aspect ratio of 21:9. Moving on, the inner display is an 8-inch unit with an aspect ratio of 8:7:1. Both the displays offer a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the external display offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz, while the inner one offers the only 180Hz.

Huawei Mate X2 touts a “magnetically-controlled nano-optical layer.” The display is designed to reduce reflections and glare. Furthermore, Designers have used a teardrop notch on the internal display to minimize creasing. Moreover, the hinge is made out of Zirconium based liquid metal and carbon fiber panels to keep it lightweight.

Camera options on the Huawei X2 Mate include a quad-camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS and offers 4K video recording. Also on offer is a 10x periscope lens that offers 20x hybrid zoom and 100x digital zoom. Next is a 12MP lens that offers optical zoom up to 3x. Interestingly the rear camera also doubles up as a front camera. Huawei has also added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood lies a Kirin 9000 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 256GB and 512GB of storage. The Huawei X2 Mate runs on EMUI 11.0 based on Android 10. Connectivity features include 5G and dual SIM. Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery that supports Fast Charging of up to 55W via USB-C.

Huawei Mate X2 Pricing and Availability

Huawei Mate X2 will be available in China starting from February 25. Prices start at 18,000 Yuan for the 256GB and go up to 19,000 Yuan for the 512GB variant. In other words, the Mate X2 is a premium smartphone and will most likely appeal to a niche.