Google Fit to Offer Heart and Respiratory Rate Monitoring Features without Additional Hardware

Google Fit has evolved in the recent past with new features. With the latest update Google Fit will be able to measure your heart rate and respiratory rate. The best part is that it doesnt require additional hardware to do so. Heart rate and respiratory rate feature will be exclusive to Pixel in the beginning and will trickle down to other Android devices.

Google Fit uses the Pixel camera to measure both heart rate and respiratory rate. The camera measures heart rate by tracking small changes in the color of your finger. Technically, a flagship camera should be capable of measuring your heart rate by referring to pulsatile photoplethysmographic signals.

The respiratory rate monitor requires users to scan their face and body in different positions with the help of selfie camera. Furthermore, it will track movement of your chest to determine the rate of respiration. This feature will tell whether you are breathing fast or slow. Both the new features are based on scientific study and are tested for real life conditions. It should work for all skin color, race and other variations.

We developed both features — and completed initial clinical studies to validate them — so they work in a variety of real-world conditions and for as many people as possible. For example, since our heart rate algorithm relies on approximating blood flow from color changes in someone’s fingertip, it has to account for factors such as lighting, skin tone, age and more in order to work for everyone.

Google has not given a timeline as to when the new feature will be available for other Android phones. However, the features will start rolling out for Pixel in the next month or so. The new Google Fit features have us all waiting, let us know what you think.