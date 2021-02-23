Latest Android Update Brings Password Check, Text Message Scheduler and More

Google has announced a slew of new features for Android phones. The upcoming release bundle will offer password checkup tool, text message scheduler, and updates to features like Assistant, Maps, Talkback and Android Auto. The new features will be available for Android phones irrespective of the current update cycle.

Password Checkup feature

Password Checkup feature runs on Android 9 and above. It alerts you if your password has been previously exposed by matching against known compromised passwords. The Password Checkup feature works even while using Autofill with Google.

Text Message Scheduler

Text Message Scheduler supports Android 7 and above. Users will be able to schedule multiple text messages at a specific time. This is especially useful to stay in touch with friends and family living in different time zones. All you need to do is compose message and hold the press button. Next you will be able to set date and time to deliver the message.

Talkback

Talkback is an accessibility feature designed for blind users and those with impaired vision. It lets users navigate and use all the features via voice command. In other words, visually challenged can use TalkBack to compose message, rear emails, write emails and even share on social media. Furthermore, the newly added reading feature allows users to read only headlines, or choose to listen word-by-word and even character-by-character.

Google Assistant

Everytime you want to use Google Assistant you need to unlock the phone. Thanks to the update you can now use Google Assistant when the phone is locked and away from you. Android will bring up cards when you say “Hey Google.” Other important features include new shortcuts on launch screen for Android Auto. Moreover, cars with wider display will get a split screen view with Google Maps and media controls side by side.

What do you think of the new Android features? Let us know in the comments below.