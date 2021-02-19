Android 12 Lets Pixel 5 Users Hide Punch Hole Camera

It is not new for phones to hide cutout or the notch as we know it. Typically, the feature adds a black background and the status bar comes down. Google is now adding the feature on the new Pixel 5.

Yesterday, Google announced Android 12 beta first preview. The new feature allows you to hide the notch and thus hide the front-facing camera. It is accessible after enabling developer setting by continuously tapping the ‘Build Number’ in the About Page. Then you will see a “you are now a developer” message. Once done the option will appear on Settings>System>Advanced>Developer options>Display cutout.

Interestingly, the feature was already available on Pixel 3XL and delayed only on Pixel 5. Furthermore, you can choose between various types of Display cutout including Corner cutout, Double cutout, Punch Hole cutout, Tall coutout, Waterfall cutout and an option to hide the cutout completely.

Android 12 arrives with a slew of new features for Pixel devices. Google introduced system-wide dark theme in Android 10. However, the Dark Theme was a bit too black. Starting from Android 12 Dark Mode will feature a blueish tint that is less darker than before. Meanwhile, the text and highlights will remain unchanged.

The new Dark Mode comes with a potential downside. Many smartphone users apply ‘AMOLED dark’ themes in order to save battery life. AMOLED display switches off black pixels and this results in increased battery life. We wonder whether Android 12 will offer multiple dark themes in upcoming betas.

Which Android 12 feature is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.