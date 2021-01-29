ZTE Axon 30 Pro 5G with 200MP Samsung Sensor, Under Display Selfie Camera Confirmed Officially

ZTE is working on an under-display selfie camera for more than a year. In 2020, the company launched Axon 20 5G with the under-display camera. Truth be told, the camera quality on Axon 20 5G was not that great. However, it still worked just fine. Now the company is working on yet another smartphone with the under-display selfie camera.

A couple of months ago, it was rumored that ZTE is working on yet another device with an under-display camera. Today, ZTE Director Lu Qianhao confirmed on Weibo that ZTE Axon 30 Pro is in the making.

The under-display camera is expected to feature a significant upgrade. Furthermore, the ZTE Axon 30 Pro is expected to arrive with flagship specifications. Also on offer is the latest and fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. In other words, ZTE Axon 30 Pro will go at loggerheads with other Android flagships like Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro is sure to win the specification race since it is expected to come with a staggering 200MP primary camera unit. ZTE Director cryptically suggests that Snapdragon 888 supports sensors of up to 200MP. On a related note, Samsung works on a 200MP sensor, and perhaps it might debut on the Axon 30 Pro.

Our Take

Many companies are working on creating an under-display camera. The biggest drawback with such a camera is the scarcity of light falling on the sensor. We hope ZTE has worked on this shortcoming on the ZTE Axon 30 Pro.