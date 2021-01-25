Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Firmware Reveals New Exercise Mode, Watch Face, Emoji Support

In 2014 Xiaomi disrupted the fitness band industry with Mi Band. It was one of the first fitness band that offers many features at an affordable price tag. The Mi Band gained several useful features over iterations. Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 firmware was found on the Zepp app. The firmware reveals most of Xiaomi Mi Band 6 important features.

Xiaomi’s next band will feature a GPS receiver. This will help you get accurate speed and distance reading without having to depend on your phone. That said, the phone app will feed A-GPS data for faster positioning. As before, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6 will be available in two variants, the Chinese variant with NFC and the global variant without NFC.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 New Features

The Xiaomi Mi Band 6 comes with a SpO2 sensor. New features include 19 additional exercise mode. The below image shows the menu icons associated with new modes. List of new exercise modes includes Indoor fitness, Indoor ice skating, HIIT, Core Training, Stretching, Stepper, Gymnastics, Pilates, Street Dance, Dance, Zumba, Cricket, Bowling, Basketball, Volleyball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Boxing, and Kickboxing.

Henceforth users will be able to access sleep data on the band display. Perhaps, Mi Band 6 will come equipped with a larger display that offers a higher resolution. Interestingly, the firmware also includes a snapshot of the new user interface alongside new watch faces. It also offers Pomodoro Technique, a time management tool that blocks all notification for 25 minutes and reminds you to take 25 minute break.

The Mi Band 6 seems to offer emojis as resource files indicated 308 images of emoji in the Resource Files. Lastly, you can also control smart home devices via Mi Home app. Usually, Xiaomi launches a new Mi Band in July, and we presume the Mi Band 6 is no different.