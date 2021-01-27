Latest Xiaomi MI 11 Pro Render Reveals Periscope Lens

Recently Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 and now the company is all set to launch a Pro version. Rumor mills claim the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro could arrive with better features including class leading camera and fast charging. A new rumor claims Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will arrive with periscope lens.

The latest leak is accompanied with an image that shows off Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro rear camera setup. Furthermore, it says the camera offers 120X of super zoom and 10x optical zoom. Primary camera is likely to be a 108MP unit shared with Mi 11. One of the other sensor will possibly offer mid-range zoom. Previous report also claims that Xiaomi could replace the 108MP sensor with a 50MP sensor that features larger pixels.

The renders are very similar to the ones leaked early with the only difference being camera placement. As far as specifications is concerned, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is likely to come with 6.81-inch AMOLED display that offers QHD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. You will also get Xiaomi’s advanced 80W wireless charging feature capable of charging a 4,000 mAh battery from 0-100 in 19 minutes.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is expected to be launched in February. In the meantime there are talks of Mi 11 Extreme Edition and a Mi 11 Lite as well. We might also get to see a 16GB RAM variant. Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro camera specification has already been leaked once.