Vivo Y31 (2021) Launched with 6.58-inch Display, Snapdragon 662, and More

Vivo has finally launched the Y31 with a large display and updated hardware. The company had launched Vivo Y31 in 2015 and this is the reason the new one is named Vivo Y31 (2021).

Vivo Y31(2021) Features and Specifications

The Vivo Y31(2021) comes equipped with a large 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a tear drop notch and slim bezels. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 paired with 6GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB onboard storage and an expandable microSD card slot that can accomdate up to 1TB of additional storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y31 features a triple rear camera setup. It consists of 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro sensor. Thanks to the macro sensor you can take pictures of objects from up close with relatively higher quality. Furthermore, the Ultra Stable Video mode uses Electronic Image Stabalization to offer a jitter free video recording experience. Super Night Mode feature makes use of multi frame noise reduction and improves image quality.

Vivo Y31(2021) features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that doubles up as power button. Backing the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W of fast charge and also reverse charging. Other features include USB-C port and a standard 3.5mm audio jack.

Vivo Y31(2021) Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y31(2021) is available in Racing Black and Ocean Blue color. Both the colors are offered in glossy finish. Vivo Y31(2021) is priced at Rs 16,490 ($226) and is currently available via online stores like Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm and other offline outlets.