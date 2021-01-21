Vivo X60 Pro+ Launched in China, Features Two Main Camera, Snapdragon 888

Vivo has finally launched 2021 flagship in the form of X60 Pro+. Vivo’s latest flagship arrives with class leading features and most importantly is powered by Snapdragon 888 and two main camera at the rear.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Features and Specifications

The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes equipped with a 6.56-inch display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports HDR10. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Furthermore, the Memory Fusion Technology lets you use 3GB from the storage as RAM. On the storage front you get to choose between 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 options.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ looks premium thanks to the sleek profile and plain leather option. You can choose between Classic Orange and Phantom Blue. Rear panel features large rectangular camera unit alongside a brushed aluminium bezel. Vivo has joined hands with Zeiss for camera. The rear camera unit coes with Zeiss T coating that is designed to channelise light transmission via the camera lens.

Camera options on the Vivo X60 Pro+ includes twin primary camera. One is 48MP f/2.2 Sony IMX598 camera with OIS. The second main camera is a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor that offers f/1.57 aperture. Other sensors include a 32MP portrait camera with f/12.08 and 8MP periscope sensor that supports OIS, offers 5X optical zoom and 60X super zoom. Lastly, the Vivo X60 Pro+ features a 32MP selfie camera. As far as video is concerned, you can record 8K and slo-mo videos at 1080p.

Other features include in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock, Bluetooth 5.2, and LDAC support. Backing the device is 4,200mAh battery supporting fast chargign of up to 55W.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Pricing and Availability

The Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at 4998 Yuan ($773) for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 5998 Yuan($992). Both the variants are up for preorder on Vivo official website and will go on sale on 23rd of January.