Sony Xperia Pro with 4K Display Goes on Sale in the US at $2500

It has been a while since we last saw an Xperia. The latest Sony is the Xperia 1 II that was launched in February last year. During the launch, Sony had promised an Xperia Pro but didn’t offer a timeline. Today the company has finally launched Xperia Pro as an US exclusive.

Sony Xperia Pro Features and Specifications

Sony Xperia Pro costs a bomb at $2,500. We understand Xperia Pro is a premium offering, but the price tag seems to be off the charts. Especially considering that top of the line Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $1199.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Sony Xperia Pro comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 4K KDR OLED display. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 coupled with 12GB of RAM. We wonder why Sony went for last years processor instead of the latest Snapdragon 888. On the storage front, you get 512GB of internal storage alongside microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Xperia Pro include a triple 12MP rear camera setup with phase-detect autofocus sensors. Furthermore, you will use Xperia Pro as an external monitor for your Sony Alpha camera setup. This lets you instantly connect with FTP servers and upload media. Helping the cause are four mmWave 5G antenna and a micro-HDMI connector. Once connected, the Xperia Pro mirrors Alpha camera, and you can see the setup in the above picture.

Sony says the Xperia Pro is capable of live-streaming video from the connected camera and is aimed at professional content creators. Also on offer is IP68 rating, stereo speakers and Android 10. Despite all the camera options, we feel that Xperia Pro is highly overpriced.

Do you think Xperia Pro is worth $2,500? Let us know in the comments below.