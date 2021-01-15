Samsung Unveils S Pen Pro, Third Party Stylus Support for Galaxy S21 Ultra

Yesterday Samsung pulled the wraps from the Galaxy S21 series. As rumored earlier, the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S Pen. The support is enabled via Wacom technology. This means you can use the stylus button to perform specific actions and access features provided the S Pen is within range. Interestingly you can also use an old S Pen from the Note series.

Samsung has launched two S-Pen models. The S-Pen and S Pen Pro prices start at $40. The S Pen is larger and offers better ergonomics. Perhaps the designers took the liberty as the S Pen no longer has to fit inside a phone. Furthermore, the S Pen is attached to the side of the case. The basic S Pen is a passive stylus and doesnt come with a battery, and there is no need to charge the same.

The S Pen Pro is larger than the S Pena, and it offers Bluetooth functions. In other words, the stylus can be used as a trigger for the camera shutter or music player. Samsung has priced the S Pen basic version at $40, while the company is yet to announce S Pen Pro pricing details. That apart, you will also be required to use a special case that costs $70.

Most importantly, the S Pen will work with all devices that support S Pen and is not exclusive to the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It can also be used on Galaxy Note10 and Note20 once updated to One UI 3.1. Interestingly, the device will also support third-party companies that offer styluses based on Wacom. In all likelihood, the third-party stylus might require a software update.