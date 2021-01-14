Samsung Unveils Galaxy Smart Tag and Smart Tag+ Item Trackers

As rumored earlier, Samsung has finally launched the Galaxy Smart Tag item tracker. The launch couldn’t have been timed much better as Apple is soon expected to launch the AirTags. Samsung launched the Galaxy Smart Tag item tracker alongside Galaxy S21 series at the Unpacked Event.

Galaxy Smart Tag item tracker is available in two variants. One that uses Bluetooth 5.0, Smart Tag, while the Smart Tag+ that uses Ultrawide Band and will be launched later this year . The Smart Tag tracker will help you locate and recover lost/misplaced items. For instance, you can tag it to your bags, wallets and quite literally anything. Once done the Galaxy Smart tag pairs with SmartThings app and will show you the last location and locate it by playing a chime.

The trackers have a range of 120m and also double up as one-touch IoT control. In other words, you can switch on/off connected appliances like TV’s, and vacuum cleaners. The downside though is that Smart Tags supports only Galaxy smartphones, wearables and tablets. If you own any other device than Samsung, then Tile tracker seems like a good option.

The Galaxy Smart Tag with Bluetooth 5.0 is priced at $29.99/€35 while the Tag+ with UWB support is priced a shade higher at $39.99. Both models offer IP53 and are dust and water resistance. The Galaxy Smart Tag will go on sale starting from January 29. Furthermore, you can buy packs of two to save money.

What do you think of Galaxy Smart Tag? Let us know in the comments below.