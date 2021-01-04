Samsung Announces Galaxy S21 Unpacked Event for January 14th

We have seen numerous leaks and reports on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Samsung has now announced that Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra will be launched on January 14th and has sent invites for the Galaxy Unpacked event. The invitation reads, “Welcome to the Everyday Epic.” It also mentions the time as 7 AM PT/10 AM ET.

Samsung is expected to launch a lineup similar to the one launched last year. The lineup starts with Galaxy S21, larger Galaxy S21 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. Interestingly, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to arrive with a curved display and support S-Pen out of the box.

Last month a leaked teaser revealed Galaxy S21 5G rear camera module and certain design aspects. Also of interest is the new Phantom Violet color. That apart, there are already tons of renders doing rounds, and this helps us set expectations. The teaser shows off a flat display, a center-aligned punch hole camera, and a somewhat boxy look. Likely, camera options include 12MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide sensor, and 64MP telephoto lens.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to be available in two storage variants, including 128GB and 256GB. The flagship will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos, depending on the region under the hood. Samsung is also working on an improvised ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that offers better accuracy and performance.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumored to feature a metal-glass design at the back and Corning Gorilla Victus on the front. It could come with a 6.8-inch Infinity AMOLED display and offer RAM options of up to 12GB on the display front. Lastly, Samsung Galaxy S21 Europe pricing details are already leaked. Stay tuned for all Galaxy S21 news and leaks.