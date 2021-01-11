Samsung Teases Galaxy S21 Series in a New Video

With only a couple of days to go for the Samsung Unpacked event, we did expect more leaks. The Galaxy S21 has already been leaked extensively. This time around, Samsung has put up an Official teaser titled “You don’t want to miss this.” It is not uncommon for companies to tease their upcoming device.

As expected, the teaser is short at 30-seconds. However, it does reveal a silhouette with Samsung’s new camera bump. Even last time, the company teased the camera module with a blurred image. In some shots, the Galaxy S21 is put into a liquid and dished back. Other shots include a group of people using the upcoming Galaxy S21 devices in varied conditions. The teaser includes people texting, taking a photo, and video.

Samsung’s new teaser is produced so that most of the details are kept under wraps. However, we already know almost every detail about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, including Europe pricing.

Recently, Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra camera details leaked. Needless to say, the camera units on all Galaxy S21 models are updated. Samsung has updated camera units on all Galaxy S21 models. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will get a telephoto lens alongside a periscope lens. That said, the focal specification is not mentioned; however, one could expect the periscope lens to offer 10x zoom.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, depending on the region. Furthermore, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with an advanced camera setup consisting of a class-leading 108MP primary sensor. Other features include a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, up to 12GB RAM, and an improvised Ultrasound Fingerprint sensor.