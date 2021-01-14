Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched with 108MP Sensor, S Pen Support

Samsung has finally pulled the wraps from Galaxy S21 series at the Unpacked 2021 event. As rumored earlier the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S Pen while the other devices come with new hardware and features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes equipped with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display that offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It is the first Galaxy S series phone that supports S Pen. It comes in three variants, 12GB RAM/128GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 16GB RAM/512GB storage. As far as color options are concerned, you get to choose between Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP sensor with f/1.8, a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor with f/2.2, a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 10MP sensor with f/4.9. The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a total of 10x optical zoom and 100x Space Zoom. The selfie camera is a 40MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Backing the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports Wireless Charging 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity display that supports HDR10+ and offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Under the hood lies Exynos 2100/ Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of LPDDR5.

Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with f/1.8, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. Also on offer is a 10MP selfie camera sensor. Other camera features include Super Zoom, 8K Snap, and Directors View. Storage options include a choice between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. The device is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports wired and wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Features and Specifications

The vanilla Galaxy S21 offers a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a 10:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. It also offers variable display refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Powering the device is Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 depending on the region. Storage options include a choice between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 boasts of a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 12MP primary Dual Pixel sensor with f/1.8 lens, and also on offer is a 64MP sensor with phase detection, 3x hybrid zoom, and another sensor with OIS. Battery wise, the Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000mAh unit that supports Fast Wireless charging at 10W. Furthermore, the entire Galaxy S21 series boasts of a new and improved ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra Pricing, Specifications, and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 pricing starts at $799 while the Galaxy S21+ is priced at $999. Meanwhile, the top of the line Galaxy S21 Ultra price starts at $1,199. All the devices will be up for preorders from January 14 and will go on sale starting from January 29.