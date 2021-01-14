Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched with 108MP Sensor, S Pen Support

Posted by on Jan 14, 2021 in Samsung

Samsung has finally pulled the wraps from Galaxy S21 series at the Unpacked 2021 event. As rumored earlier the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S Pen while the other devices come with new hardware and features.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features and Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra comes equipped with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display that offers refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It is the first Galaxy S series phone that supports S Pen. It comes in three variants, 12GB RAM/128GB storage, 12GB RAM/256GB storage, 16GB RAM/512GB storage. As far as color options are concerned, you get to choose between Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108MP sensor with f/1.8, a 12MP Dual Pixel sensor with f/2.2, a 10MP sensor with f/2.4 telephoto lens, and a 10MP sensor with f/4.9. The Galaxy S21 Ultra offers a total of 10x optical zoom and 100x Space Zoom. The selfie camera is a 40MP sensor with an f/2.2 lens. Backing the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports Wireless Charging 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ features a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity display that supports HDR10+ and offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Under the hood lies Exynos 2100/ Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB of LPDDR5.

Imaging options include a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 12MP Dual Pixel primary sensor with f/1.8, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. Also on offer is a 10MP selfie camera sensor. Other camera features include Super Zoom, 8K Snap, and Directors View. Storage options include a choice between 128GB and 256GB of internal storage options. The device is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports wired and wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Features and Specifications

The vanilla Galaxy S21 offers a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a 10:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ certification. It also offers variable display refresh rates of up to 120Hz. Powering the device is Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 depending on the region. Storage options include a choice between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 boasts of a triple rear camera setup. It includes a 12MP wide-angle sensor, 12MP primary Dual Pixel sensor with f/1.8 lens, and also on offer is a 64MP sensor with phase detection, 3x hybrid zoom, and another sensor with OIS. Battery wise, the Galaxy S21 packs a 4,000mAh unit that supports Fast Wireless charging at 10W. Furthermore, the entire Galaxy S21 series boasts of a new and improved ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra Pricing, Specifications, and Availability

Samsung Galaxy S21 pricing starts at $799 while the Galaxy S21+ is priced at $999. Meanwhile, the top of the line Galaxy S21 Ultra price starts at $1,199. All the devices will be up for preorders from January 14 and will go on sale starting from January 29.