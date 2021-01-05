Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra Camera Details Leaked

Thanks to the numerous leaks and renders there is very little of Samsung Galaxy S21 left to imagine. Samsung announced the Unpacked event on January 14. The latest leak by tipster Evan Bliss reveals Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra cameras in great detail.

Samsung has updated camera units on all Galaxy S21 models. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will get a telephoto lens alongside a periscope lens. That said, the focal specification is not mentioned, however, one could expect the periscope lens to offer 10x zoom. There are some changes in the aperture as well.

The listing also reveals 108MP primary camera that is most likely to be an HM2 or HM3 variant. Moving on, the Galaxy S21 and S21+ are expected to feature identical camera setup as far as resolution and aperture are concerned. However, the DepthVision module on Galaxy S20+ is not available on S21+.

Its no surprise the Galaxy S21 Ultra features best in class camera specifications. The upcoming flagship is expected to come equipped with new sensor and imaging features that leverage on Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. In other words, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will offer a superlative camera experience. It is expected to feature a metal-glass design at the back and a Corning Gorilla Victus protective layer on the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and offer RAM options of up to 12GB. So far, Galaxy S21 series renders, Europe Pricing, new Ultrasound Fingerprint sensor has already been leaked.