Samsung Galaxy E62/F62, Galaxy M02 Support Page Go Live Hinting at Imminent Launch

We have been hearing a lot about upcoming Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M02. It is not clear whether the device will launch as F62 or E62, however one thing is for sure, both the device will be lauched very soon. Samsung’s India websites support page for both the Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M02 is live indicating imminent launch.

The support page dont reveal any additional information about both the devices. Samsung Galaxy M02 comes bearing a SM-022G/DS model number while the Galaxy F62/E62 comes with SM-E625F/DS. We wish the support page had some information about upcoming devices.

The Galaxy F62 recently surfaced on Geekbench alongside specifications. It is expected to be powered by Exynos 9825 coupled with 6GB of RAM. On the software front, the Galaxy F62 will run Android 11. Other probable features include in-screen fingerprint scanner, quad camera setup, and 3.5mm audio jack

Samsung Galaxy M02 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 450 paired with 3GB of RAM. Furthermore, it is expected to come with 5.71-inch display with HD+ support and Infinity-V notch. Camera options include a dual rear camera setup that is likely to be made up of 13MP and 2MP sensor. On the connectivity front you will get LTE, WiFi, and Bluetooth. The Galaxy M02 is a budget offering and we hope it will be priced accordingly.

Typically Samsung launches smartphones in one or two month after adding to official website. With this logic, both the Galaxy F62 and Galaxy M02 will most likely be released in Q1 2021.