Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Official Images Leaked

Samsung has tasted success in the mid-range smartphone market with its Galaxy A series. Now the company is readying Galaxy A52 5G. The device has already been leaked before, but thanks to Evan Blass, we get to see Galaxy A52 5G official images.

The tipster claims these are the first official images of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G. Furthermore, the leak pictures Galaxy A52 5G in black color. He adds that it is a 5G variant. The Galaxy A52 5G features a Infinity-O display in line with the previous renders. According to the tipster, it will be available in Denim Blue, and Icy White colors.

At the rear, you can see the rectangular-shaped quad-camera unit. Designwise the device looks very similar to its predecessor. Perhaps Samsung wants to retain the charm of Galaxy A51 whilst offering an incremental upgrade. Lastly, the corners are rounded, and overall, the design language seems to be better than before.

The Power and Volume button are situated on the right side of the device. Also visible is a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C USB port and a speaker grille at the bottom. In all likelihood, the SIM tray is situated on the left side of the device. The fingerprint sensor is not visible, and this means the device will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner. Samsung Galaxy A52 is likely to offer a 6.5-inch sAMOLED display.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 might be just around the corner. It has already received certification from multiple countries. We are not sure whether 5G variant will be available in countries like India. Other specifications include Snapdragon 720G, 64MP primary camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP depth sensors and Android 11. On the storage from you would get to choose between 6GB/128GB and 128GB/256GB variant.