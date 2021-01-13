Samsung Galaxy A32 Is the Company’s Most Affordable 5G Phone with Prices Starting at €280

Samsung has pulled the wraps from Galaxy S32 5G. The Galaxy A32 5G is the most affordable 5G device, starting at €280. It is available in 64GB and 128GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy A32 Features and Specifications

Samsung has not yet revealed processor specifications for the Galaxy A32 5G. If rumors are believed, it will be powered by Dimensity 720. Furthermore, Samsung says an octa-core 2.0GHz processor powers the device with 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM options. You get to choose between 64GB and 128GB variants on the storage front. Also on offer is an expandable microSD card slot.

The Galaxy A32 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch 720p+ display. Meanwhile, the notch features an “Infinity-V” design and houses the selfie camera. Camera options include a quad rear camera with 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 5MP macro sensor, 5 MP depth sensor. The front selfie camera is a 13MP unit. The Galaxy A32 5G offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Delivering performance that can power everything from advanced gaming to content creation and productivity features, it also comes with improved 5G connectivity. Offering peak data rates of up to 20Gbps and sub-millisecond latency, you’ll be able to game, stream, and connect with friends and family better than ever1.

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G Pricing and Availability

Prices start at €280 for the Galaxy A32 5G 64GB variant, while the 128GB variant is priced slightly higher at €300. Galaxy A32 5G color options include Black, Blue, White, and Violet. There is no word on international availability, but the A-series is quite popular and could be available globally. On a related note, Samsung is hostinging the Unpacked 2021 event tomorrow to unveil Galaxy S21 series.