Samsung Galaxy A02 Launched with 6.5-inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery

After tasting success with A-Series, Samsung is strengthening its budget offering. Last year the company launched Galaxy A02s that is priced at €150. Samsung’s latest budget offering is Galaxy A02s priced at THB (2,999) or $100.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Features and Specifications

To begin with, the Galaxy A02 is priced very aggressively. It comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display alongside waterdrop notch for housing a selfie camera. Powering the device is MediaTek MT6739 paired with 3GB of RAM. You get 32GB of internal memory on the storage front that is further expandable via microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Galaxy A02s include a dual rear camera setup. It consists of 13MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, you get 5MP selfie camera. It is good to see macro sensor despite the affordable price tag. The Samsung Galaxy A02 is backed by 5,000mAh battery and supports charging speeds of up to 7.75w via micro USB. It runs on the OneUI 2 overlay that is based on Android 10.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Pricing and Availability

Other features include dual SIM support and headphone jack. The Samsung Galaxy A02 is currently available in two variants, the 2GB/32GB and 3GB/64GB Samsung is yet to announce international availability. In all likelihood, the Galaxy A02 will first release in all emerging markets and then make its way to Europe and the US.

We wish Galaxy A02s offered a smaller display with better resolution. Samsung could have offered a 3GB/32GB variant. That said, the Galaxy A02 is priced very well and offers decent specs considering it is priced at $100.