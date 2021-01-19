Realme CEO Teases Upcoming Realme X9’s Slim Outline

Realme is soon expected to pull the wraps from new X Series device. Madhav Sheth, Realme CEO in India and Europe has teased a new device on Twitter. He cleverly uses credit card to reveal slim profile of the device. The image feautures six credit cards stacked up on top of each other and placed next to a smartphone.

The teaser image also reveals a range of new colors available for X series. It looks like Realme X Series will offer a high sheen finish with ranbow hues and multiple colors. This type of finish is also called “Iridescent Finish.” Also visible is the company’s tagline that reads “Dare to Leap” and we are not sure if the final version will have the tagline. Perhaps its just a tagline used on promo/review units.

The Realme features a speaker grille and USB-C port at the bottom. Also visible is a microphone and slot for microSD card. It looks like Realme has skipped on 3.5mm audio jack. If rumors are to be beleived, the Realme X will debut with Realme X9.

Earlier this month the company unveiled Realme V15 5G. It comes equipped with a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an embedded fingerprint reader. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup consisting of 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensor. Powering the device is Dimensity 800Y paired with up to 8GB of RAM. Storage includes 128GB onboard storage alongside a microSD card slot. Lastly, the Realme V15 5G is backed by 4,310mAh battery and supports fast charging of up to 65W.

Are you excited about Realme X Series? Let us know in the comments below.