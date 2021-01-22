Realme C20 with 6.5-inch Display, Helio G35 Launched at $105

Realme has expanded its offering with a new affordable device. Realme is known for its C-series budget offering and now Vietnam gets the Realme C20. It arrives with a Helio G35 chipset, and is an affordable price tag of $105.

Realme C20 Features and Specifications

The Realme C20 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses selfie camera. You also get a Corning Gorilla Glass protective layer. Under the hood lies Helio G35 paired to 2GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 32GB of internal storage that is further expandable via microSD card slot.

Camera options include a single 8MP camera unit at the back alongside LED flash. On the front, the Realme C20 features 5MP selfie camera. The camera software offers artificial intelligence, AI mode, HDR, night photography and a background blur.

Other features include 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB port, microphone and a glossy color that imparts a premium look. Furthermore, the Realme C20 is backed by 5,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10. Realme claims the battery can last for an entire day of usage.

Realme C20 Pricing and Availability

The Realme 20 is available in two colors, Black and Blue. It is sold in a sole 2GB/32GB variant and is currently available in Vietnam. There is no word on international availability. The Realme 20 seems like a no frills budget device with a large display and a generous battery.