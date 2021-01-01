Poco F2 Teased in New Video, Likely to Be Powered by Snapdragon 732G

In 2018 Xiaomi challenged the status quo with Poco F1, a flagship device with an affordable price tag. The Poco F1 was much more affordable than the OnePlus and ended up as an instant hit. Fast forward to 2021, and the company has teased Poco F2 with a video on Twitter.

Poco is yet to tease or reveal Poco F2 specifications. However, rumor mills predict a Snapdragon 732G and a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Poco F2 is expected to be backed by a 4,250mAh battery that supports reverse charging. The global variant will come with NFC support.

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

On the camera front, the Poco F2 is expected to feature a quad rear camera setup. It will consist of wide, ultrawide, macro, and depth sensors. Currently, the smartphone is codenamed “Courbet” and comes bearing a model number K9A. Please note that these are just rumors and specifications might change on the final product.

Unlike Poco F1, the F2 doesn’t come with a flagship chipset and will be powered by Snapdragon 732G. Poco sold over a million devices in 2020, and the F1 is still doing well after two years. Interestingly, Poco is also planning to come up with laptops in India. Recently two Poco laptops surface on the Bureau of Indian Standards. That said, the company is yet to announce laptops officially and also the Poco F2 launch date.

The Poco F1 released in 2018 with Snapdragon 845 and up to 8GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a 6.18-inch display alongside Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Camera options include a dual rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. Stay tuned for all Poco F2 related news and announcements.