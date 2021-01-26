Yet Another Report Claims OnePlus 9 Will Not Feature Periscope Lens

The upcoming OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro has been leaked extensively. Both the devices are expected to be released in March this year. Latest leak from reveals OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will not feature periscope lens and will instead feature a regular telephoto lens. This is in line with the previous report that claims none of the OnePlus 9 variants will come with periscope module.

We expected OnePlus to arrive with periscope camera especially since Oppo and Realme have already done so. It would have given them an edge over rivals. Typically, periscope lens will occupy more space and end up as a protruding camera unit. Perhaps this is the reason OnePlus has decided to skip on periscope lens. Furthermore, implementing periscope lens in more expensive than regular telephoto lens.

Interestingly, Pete Lau has said that the company is focusing on camera research and development. In all likelihood, the OnePlus 9 camera features a improved camera setup with some software trickery to go along. This time around OnePlus is also expected to release OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 Lite.

Previously leaked images indicate OnePlus 9 could feature a punch hole camera and reverse charging feature. All the OnePlus 9 variant will support reverse charging as opposed to OnePlus 8 wherein only Pro version supports wireless charging. On the battery front, the OnePlus 9 is expected to feature 4,500mAh battery. This time around the OnePlus 9 is getting more features that are usually reserved for the “Pro” model.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 888 paired with 12GB of RAM. However, the OnePlus 9 Lite variant is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 and offer 65W fast charging.