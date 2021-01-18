New Motorola NIO Leak Shows off 64MP Quad Camera, Punch Hole Display, and More

Previous reports hinted Motorola is working on a new flagship device called the Motorola Nio. The flagship is expected to be launched in Q1 2021. Now a new set of leaked Motorola Nio images have surfaced online. The leaked images show off the front and back of the device in great detail.

Motorola Nio has been leaked before, and the latest image confirms a punch hole for housing a dual front camera. Furthermore, in the image of the Setting menu, the device is named ‘Motorola Edge Plus.’ In other words, the leaked device might be a prototype, and specifications stand to change in the final version. We also get to see a unique color scheme called ‘Sky.’ The tipster mentions another color variant called ‘Beryl.’

The leaked image confirms slim bezels and a relatively flat display unit on Motorola Nio. Also visible is a dedicated hardware button on the left. Meanwhile, the volume rocker, power button, and fingerprint sensor are situated on the right side. At the back, you can see square-shaped quad camera setup. Right below the lens, it says “64MP” and “Audio Zoom.”

Motorola Nio Rumored Specifications

The Motorola Nio is expected to come equipped with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display that offers a display refresh rate of over 90Hz. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB of RAM. On the storage front, Nio will offer up to 256GB of onboard storage. Previous leaks have also pointed out at a 12GB RAM variant. Motorola is known to offer stock Android on its devices, and Nio is no different. The upcoming flagship will run Android 11 out of the box. Lastly, the Motorola Nio could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery that is likely to support fast charging.