Motorola Launches New Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power and Moto G Play; Prices Start at $170

A few years ago, Motorola marked its comeback with the budget G Series. Eversince then the Lenovo-owned company has established itself in the budget and mid-segment market. Today Motorola has launched three new phones including Moto G Stylus, Moto G Power, and Moto G Play.

Moto G Stylus (2021)

The Moto G Stylus (2021) rocks a 6.8-inch 1080p display and comes bundled with a stylus that slides into the smartphone body. One can simply pull out the stylus out of the housing with the help of a lockable top. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 678 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card slot. Backing the device is a 4,000mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 10W.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and lastly 2MP depth sensor. On the front, a selfie camera is a 16MP unit. Other camera features include 4K recording, ultra-wide-angle, and hyper-lapse mode. Moto G Stylus comes with a water repellent design and features a side-facing fingerprint sensor. The Moto G Stylus is priced at $300 and will start shipping in the US from January 13.

Moto G Power (2021)

The Moto G Power is very similar to the Stylus except for two things. First is the larger 5,000mAh battery and the other is the smaller display. Powering the device is Snapdragon 662 paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 32GB/64GB internal storage. The camera setup on Moto G Power (2021) loses out on the Ultrawide angle sensor.

Motorola claims the battery lasts for three days on a single charge. The Moto G Power is priced at $200 and starts shipping from January 13th onwards.

Moto G Play (2021)

Moto G Play comes equipped with a 6.5-inch display and runs Android 10 out of the box. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 460 paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup with a 13MP main camera, 2MP depth sensor, and a 5MP selfie camera.

As far as pricing is concerned, the Moto G Play costs $170 and will start shipping on the 13th of this month.