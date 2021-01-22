Military Grade LG K42 with Quad Camera Launched in India at Rs 10,990 ($150)

LG has launched the K42 in India with the ‘Made in India’ tag. The device was previously spotted on BIS certification and has finally launched. The military grade LG K42 with quad camera comes at a rather attractive price tag of Rs 10,990 ($151) in India.

LG K42 Features and Specifications

LG K42 comes equipped with a 6.6-inch HD+ FullVision punch hole display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get 64GB of internal storage alongside a microSD card slot that can accomdate up to 2TB of additional storage.

Camera options include a quad rear setup consisting of 13MP primary sensor, 5MP super wide sensor, 2MP depth and 2MP macro sensor. On the front you get a 8MP selfie sensor. Other camera features include Time Helper, AI mode and Flash Jump cut.

The LG K42 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that charges via Type-C USB port. Furthermore, the device is very rugged and comes with MIL-STD-810G military grade certification. Designwise, the LG K42 gets textured patterns on the rear that aims at offering better grip. The fingerprint sensor is placed on the right and also doubles up as power button. LG has also baked in a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

LG K42 Pricing and Availability

LG K42 is available in a sole 3GB RAM/64GB variant priced at Rs 10,990. The device goes on sale on Flipkart starting from January 26. As a bonus LG is offering a free extended warranty of 1 year and a free one time-screen replacement. In other words you get two years of warranty and a rugged smartphone with decent specifications.