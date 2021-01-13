HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G Launched with 90Hz Display, Quad Rear Camera

We have heard very little about HTC in the recent past. Now the troubled smartphone maker has launched a mid-range 5G device in the form of HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G. The company has revealed all the specifications and pricing details.

HTC Desire 21 Pro Features and Specifications

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G comes equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD display that supports refresh rates of up to 90Hz and supports HDR 10. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 paired with 8GB of RAM and 5G support. On the storage front, you get 128GB and an expandable microSD card slot.

Camera options include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of a 48MP primary camera with f/1.8, 8MP ultrawide with f/2.2, 2MP macro sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera/selfie camera is a 16MP unit housed inside a punch hole.

The HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4.0W and offers a charging rate of up to 18W. The disappointing bit is that it runs the dated Android 10 and not sure if it will ever get an update.

HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G Pricing and Availability

The HTC Desire 21 Pro is currently available in Taiwan. Prices start at TWD 11,990 ($423) and the device is available in blue and purple colors. HTC is yet to reveal details on international availability. We hope HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G is priced lower in the other countries. On a related note, today Samsung launched Galaxy A32 5G, their most affordable 5G device.