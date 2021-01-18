Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Gains Hearing Aid Feature in the First Update

It is common for smartphones to get new features via software updates. For instance, Pixel devices get a feature update regularly. Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Buds Pro, and the true wireless earbud has already got its first update. Surprisingly the Galaxy Buds Pro gains a hearing aid feature in the update.

The hearing aid feature is handy for people who suffer from hearing loss. Furthermore, Galaxy Buds Pro also gets an individual sound balance setup and an improvised Bixby voice wake-up feature. As expected, the update brings “improved system stability and reliability.”

Earlier this week, Samsung announced the Galaxy Buds Pro alongside Galaxy S21 at the Unpacked event. The true wireless buds tout a superlative Active Noise Cancelling feature and a better experience with all Samsung phones. Interestingly, Samsung also ditched the previous generation’s kidney bean shape and moved to a more traditional oval shape. Most importantly, the Galaxy Buds Pro is the first Galaxy Buds to offer an IPX7 rating. In other words, the occasional splash and swims in the pool should not be an issue.

Other features include Ambient Sound that amplifies outside sound whenever you want to listen to announcements or perhaps talk with a person. Samsung has come up with a new feature that lowers music volume when you speak, and this works even when ANC is not on. Audio hardware includes a 6.5mm tweeter, 11mm woofer, and dual-driver setup for accurate bass and treble.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro also comes with 360 Audio with Dolby Head tracking technology. The spatial feature channels sound around you. Lastly, the Galaxy Buds Pro can detect new audio sources and automatically switch to the same.