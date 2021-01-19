Samsung Galaxy A52 Rear Panel Leak Reveals Glossy Finish, 3.5mm Audio Jack

Samsung Galaxy A52 has been leaked extensively. The device is expected to be launched anytime soon. Latest leak features the images of Galaxy A51 and is sourced directly from the factory.

91Mobiles suggests the rear panel image could have been sourced from the Great Noida Factory. Samsung is mass producing the device in this factory. As you can see, the Galaxy A52 comes with a rectangular camera module. Also noticeable is the glossy finish that seems like a mixture of glass and plastic. Furthermore, the smartphone is likely to measure 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm.

It is hard to guess camera details from the leaked picture. The Samsung Galaxy A52 seems to feature a quad rear camera unit. However, one of the dot could be the LED flash and not camera sensor. We can also see the ‘A52’ marking above rear camera unit. Previous reports indicate that the A52 will get 64MP primary sensor at the back.

At the bottom the device features a 3.5mm audio jack, Type-C USB. Front part of the device is not leaked. However, rumors hint at 6.5-inch Infinity-O AMOLEd display with a punch-home camera. Moving on, the Samsung Galaxy A52 is expected to be available in both 4G and 5G variants. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 720G or Snapdragon 750G 5G.

Details like battery capacity, RAM and storage options remain unknown. That said, the Galaxy A52 might feature in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 11 and a 15W fast charging option. Recently Samsung unveiled its most affordable 5G smartphone in the form of Galaxy A32.