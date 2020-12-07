Xiaomi MI 11 Leaks Reveal Rear Design and Battery Details

We already know that Xiaomi is readying its next flagship in the form of Xiaomi Mi 11 and 11 Pro. Previous reports have already hinted at some of the specifications. The latest report is based on battery certification listing and reveals the battery capacity and other important details.

As per the listing Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to be powered by 2,390mAh battery while the Mi 11 Pro is powered by 2,485mAh battery. Typically Xiaomi uses a split cell design battery onsidering its adding 55W fast charging support. This means the certification mentions only one battery and the actual capacity will be 4,780 mAh and 4,970 mAh. Furthermore, the new Xiaomi smartphones should be able to charge from 0-100 in 35 minutes.

Apart from the specifications there are also two case renders making rounds. We cant help but notice the uncanny resemblence Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro has with iPhone 11. The rear features a camera bump that also houses the LED flash. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro comes with a camera unit that houses quad camera setup with one of them being a periscope lens.

Earlier report has pegged Xiaomi Mi 11 launch by the end of this month. In other words, both the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are expected to be launched by end of December this year. Thanks to a leaked picture of tempered glass we know that Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro comes with curved glass on all four sides. Xiaomi Mi 11 series is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 875. Lastly, the Mi 11 Pro will feature a 120Hz QHD+ display.