Xiaomi Mi 11 Official Photos, Live Images Leak Alongside Specifications

Xiaomi is scheduled to launch the Mi 11 on December 28th. Thanks to previous leaks we already know how the device would look like. Now yet another set of renders has appeared and it offers a detailed look at the Mi 11.

The Mi 11 renders show both the front and the rear side of the device. As you might have noticed, the back features a texture at the back and curved edge screen. Furthermore, the display also reveals Mi 11 specifications including 12GB RAM and MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

Xiaomi has not officially revealed Mi 11 specifications. However, the company says it will come with Gorilla Glass Victus. Company goes on to claim that Mi 11 display is one of the most expensive in the industry and can be compared with mainstream TV display. Recently leaked Mi 11 live photos gave us a real life look at the device. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is expected to arrive in vanilla and Pro variant.

On the specifications front, the Mi 11 is likely to come equipped with a QHD+ 120Hz display. Camera options include a triple rear camera made up of 50MP primary sensor, and a 12MP telephoto. Also on offer is a 12MP periscope camera module which has already been pictured in the Mi 11 case leak. That said, details regarding Mi 11 camera are scarce.

The Mi 11 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It will be backed by a 4,970 mAh battery that support fast charging of up to 55W. Both the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro are likely to feature the same design and differ only in hardware. Thankfully, both will support Xiaomi’s fast charging solution.