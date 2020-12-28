Xiaomi Mi 11 with Snapdragon 888 Launched in China

Xiaomi Mi 11 has been leaked extensively. Finally, the company has announced Xiaomi Mi 11. It has also bagged the distinction for being the first smartphone in the world to be powered by Snapdragon 888.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Features and Specifications

As a flagship, Xiaomi Mi 11 offers the best of features. Designwise, the device features a curved back and display. This way, it offers better ergonomics. Also noticeable is the outlandish oval-shaped camera module at the back. Xiaomi Mi 11 is available in many colors and features a Harman Kardon logo near the speaker grille.

The Mi 11 comes equipped with a 6.81-inch display that offers 2K resolution. Furthermore, the display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Victus layer and offers a refresh rate of 120Hz. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 888 coupled with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Also on offer is an in-display fingerprint sensor, which, according to Xiaomi, can also measure heart rate.

You get speakers by Harman Kardon and Bluetooth 5.2 with Qualcomm TrueWireless Stereo Plus on the audio front. Connectivity options include 5G, IR blaster, and WiFi 6. The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box.

Camera options on Xiaomi Mi 11 include a triple rear camera. It consists of a 108MP primary sensor with a 7P lens, a 13MP super wide-angle lens with a wide field of view and the other camera is a 5MP telephoto sensor. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor.

The camera app comes loaded with features. It offers 8K video recording, HEIF support, Cinematic Lens, Video LOG mode, and Super Night Scene that offers low-light video recording. If that’s not enough, you also get sky-filter.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mi 11 is available in Blue, Black, and White colors. Prices start at 3,999 Yuan ($613) for the 8GB/128GB variant while the 8GB/256GB variant is priced at 4,299 yuan($654) and the top of the line 12GB/256GB variant is priced at 4,699 yuan($718). There is no word on international availability.