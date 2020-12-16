Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Launched with MediaTek Helio P35, 5000mAh Battery

Earlier this year Vivo launched the Y30 in China. Soon after the company launched a new variant in October. Vivo has now announced Y30 Standard Edition which is more of a rebranded version of Y30 sold in China.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Features and Specifications

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition features a 6.51-inch HD+ display and is powered by Helio P35 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. It is worth noting that Vivo Y30 comes with 8GB of RAM as opposed to 6GB on Standard Edition. On the storage front, you get 128GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

Camera options include a dual rear camera setup. It consists of 13MP primary and 2MP depth sensors. The front camera/selfie camera is an 8MP unit housed within a teardrop notch. The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is backed by 5,000mAh and supports up to 10W of charging. On the software front, you get Funtouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. Other highlights include a side-facing fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and gradient color. Connectivity options include 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB OTG, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Pricing and Availability

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is priced at 1,398 yuan ($215) and is available on the official website. You can choose between two color options including Aurora and Cloud Water Blue. Vivo is yet to announce details about international availability.

What do you think of Vivo Y30 Standard Edition? Let us know in the comments below.