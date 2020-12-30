Vivo Y20(2021) Launched with Helio P35, 5,000mAh Battery

Vivo has pulled the wraps from Y20 (2021) model. The latest from Vivo comes powered by Helio P35 as opposed to Snapdragon 460 on its predecessor. That said the Y20 upgrade is still very similar to the previous year’s model in terms of design and specifications.

Vivo Y20 (2021) Model Features and Specifications

Vivo Y20 (2021) comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with Eye protection that offers blue light filtering. Under the hood lies Helio P35 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get up to 256GB of internal storage that is further expandable up to 256GB. Also on offer is a Multi-Turbo mode that uses AI to optimize power delivery and manage other aspects like cooling. Furthermore, the Ultra Game Mode offers power on tap while gaming.

Camera options on the Y20 (2021) include a triple rear camera setup. It is made up of a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2, a 2MP bokeh sensor and a 2MP Super Macro sensor, and a LED flash. Vivo claims to have an updated algorithm for better bokeh. Furthermore, the macro sensor helps capture details in nearby objects. The front/selfie camera is an 8MP sensor that sits flush in the notch. On the software front, the Vivo Y20 (2021) runs Funtouch OS 11 out of the box.

Vivo Y20 (2021) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery rated to offer an entire day of battery backup. It also supports reverse charging and uses AI for optimum charging cycles.

Vivo Y20 (2021) Pricing and Availability

Vivo Y20 is available in two colors, Dawn White and Nebula Blue. The prices start at RM 599 for the 4GB/64GB variant. Currently, the device is only available in Malaysia and there is no word on international availability.