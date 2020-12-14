Vivo iQ00 U3 Launched with 6.6-inch Display, 5000mAh Battery

Vivo has launched a new mid-segment smartphone named Vivo iQ00 U3. The latest smartphone is available on JD.com, and specifications, price, and launch details accompany the listing.

Vivo iQ00 U3 Features and Specfications

The vivo iQ00 U3 comes equipped with a 6.6-inch display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Also present is a waterdrop notch housing a selfie camera. Powering the device is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. You get 128GB of internal storage on the storage front that can further be expanded via a microSD card slot.

Camera options on the Vivo iQ00 U3 include a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary depth sensor. Furthermore, the front-facing camera is a 20MP unit. Meanwhile, the fingerprint sensor is placed on the side and doubles up as a power key. Backing the device is a humongous 5,000mAh battery that supports up to 18W of fast charging via USB-C port.

Vivo iQ00 U3 Pricing and Availability

Vivo iQ00 is available in two variants. The 6GB/128GB variant is priced at 1,498 yuan ($230), and the 8GB/128GB variant is priced at 1,698 yuan. Both the variants will be available in Black and Blue color. Vivo iQ00 U3 preorders have already begun, and the first lot of devices will ship by the end of this week. That said, there is no word on international availability.