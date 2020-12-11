Samsung Galaxy S21 Storage Options, Colors Leaked; Galaxy s21 Ultra to Support S Pen

New leaks are trickling in as we inch closer to Galaxy S21 series launch. The latest leak reveals Galaxy S21 storage and color options. It also confirms the stylus for the Galaxy S21 Ultra model. Few German retailers have already received details about Galaxy S21, including storage options and color.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is expected to arrive in two variants, 128GB and 256GB. Both the variants will be available in sport gray, white, pink, and purple colors. Meanwhile, the S21+ will also Coe in 128GB/256GB variant but will only be available in silver, black and purple.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come in 128GB, 256GB, and top of the line 512GB variant. As far as color is concerned, the S21 Ultra will only be available in silver and black. Moving on, as per the leak, Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with S-Pen support. However, unlike the Note series, it will not be housed within the device. For this, you will have to depend on a special silicon case that bundles S Pen.

Samsung is expected to host an event on January 14 in which it will unveil Galaxy S21 alongside new Galaxy Buds. Furthermore, the shipping is expected to begin by the start of March. Recently we learned that Galaxy S21 will come with a bigger and better ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is likely to double the current sensor’s size and is much faster, accurate, and bigger.

Previously, Samsung Galaxy S21 was also spotted on FCC, and the listing mentioned 9W wireless charging. Lastly, the Galaxy S21 is rumored to come with a 6.3-inch 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888, and 5G support.