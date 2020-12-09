Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected to Arrive with Bigger and Better Fingerprint Sensor

Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy S21 Series in January next year. Thanks to a new leak, we now know that Samsung plans to equip the upcoming device with the new fingerprint scanner. Leakster Ice Universe claims that Samsung is likely to introduce a new under-display sensor that will be much faster, accurate, and bigger.

The leak spares no detail and claims the under-display sensor will be square in shape with 8mm sides. In other words, the fingerprint scanner will be spread across an area of 64 sq. mm as opposed to 36 sq. mm in the Galaxy S20 series. Under-display fingerprint sensors come with no marking and thus a larger sensor is always better.

The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor of Galaxy S21 is 8×8=64mm, which is 1.77 times higher than the previous generation, and the unlocking speed is doubled. You don’t even need to press it, just tap to unlock.😼 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 9, 2020

Samsung had a pretty bad record when it comes to under-display scanners. In the initial days, the under-display sensor stopped working with some screen protectors and in some cases allowing anyone to unlock the device. Thankfully, Samsung issued a fix. However, the glitches persisted.

We hope the new under-display scanner on the Samsung Galaxy S21 series is better and fasters. If the rumors are to be believed the scanner will require a quick tap as opposed to a long press. Most of us unlock our phones hundreds of times every day, and thus the accuracy and speed of the under-display fingerprint sensor are crucial.

Earlier today, Samsung Galaxy S21 was spotted on FCC. The listing mentioned 9W wireless charging. Furthermore, the Galaxy S21 is likely to feature a 6.3-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and will support 5G.