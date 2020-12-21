Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Leak Reveals 3D Spatial and Pricing Details

The Galaxy S21 has leaked numerous times and we already know everything about the flagship series. This time around upcoming Galaxy Bud Pro has been leaked. Thanks to the leak, we get to know numerous Galaxy Bud Pro features.

The Galaxy Bud Pro is expected to offer active noise cancellation. Furthermore, the buds are also expected to arrive with 3D spatial audio a feature that seems to be heavily inspired by AirPods Pro. Leaked screenshots of Galaxy App also reveals ANC mode toggle on the left-side and Ambient mode toggle on the right. Interestingly, the Galaxy Bud Pro will automatically switch to ambient mode once it detects your voice when you lower media volume.

The 3D Audio will use a gyroscope to adjust sound output based on your movement. You will also get an option to lock touch controls on the Buds Pro and the option to personalize the gesture on each earbud. Earbuds are small and easy to misplace. Samsung’s Find My Earbuds feature will help you locate earbuds via the Samsung SmartThings app. This is the same feature used to locate Samsung Galaxy devices even when offline.

We will likely get more information about the Buds Pro as we near the Galaxy S21 launch in January next year. That apart, Samsung is also expected to offer Galaxy Buds Pro at a discounted price with the Galaxy S21. Yet another report says the Galaxy Buds Pro will be priced at €229 in Europe and will be available in black, silver, and white colors.

What do you expect from the upcoming Galaxy Buds Pro? Let us know in the comments below.