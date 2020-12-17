Latest Samsung Galaxy A72 Leak Reveals 6.7-inch Display and 3.5mm Audio Jack

We are seeing quite a lot of leaks as 2021 approaches. The Galaxy S21 series has been leaked extensively and now it is the turn of Galaxy A72 5G. Leaked renders reveal Galaxy A72 design and how it is different from its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to arrive with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display. Furthermore, the device will offer triple rear camera setup consisting of a depth sensor. So far the specifications are very much similar to the Galaxy A71. It is worth noting that Galaxy A71 also offers a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 12MP ultrawide, and 5MP macro sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is likely to offer a 3.5mm headphone hack and will support 5G. As far as connectivity is concerned, it will support both mmWave and sub-600MHz 5G spectrum. That said, we are not sure as to when Galaxy A72 will launch. Samsung is expected to pull the wraps from Galaxy S21 in January next year but we are not sure if the new Galaxy A72 will be launched at the same time. Lastly, the Galaxy A72 is expected to be priced at $599.

A quick recap, The Galaxy A71 5G UW comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, center punch-hole, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It has a 64MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth quad-camera setup at rear with 4K 30FPS video recording. The front camera has a 32MP resolution. Powering the smartphone, as I said earlier, is the Snapdragon 765G chipset. You get 8GB of RAM, 128GB storage, Android 10 OS with One UI 2.0, a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging, and a USB Type-C port.