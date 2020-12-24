Oppo Reno5 Pro Launched with Snapdragon 865 and 50MP Camera

Oppo recently pulled the wraps from Reno5 and Reno5 Pro. Today the smartphone maker unveiled Reno5 Pro+ that comes equipped with flagship hardware including Snapdragon 865.

Oppo Reno5 Pro Features and Specifications

The Oppo Reno5 Pro comes equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1080 x 2400px and supports a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Other display features include a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and a decent touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under the hood lies Snapdragon 865 paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM. On the storage front, you get to choose between 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. That said there is no microSD card slot.

Camera features on the Oppo Reno5 Pro include a quad rear camera setup. It consists of Sony’s 50MP IMX766 sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS. Also present is a 13MP telephoto lens that offers zoom. Other sensors include a 16MP ultra-wide unit and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the Reno5 Pro comes with a 32MP selfie camera housed in a left-aligned punch hole.

The Oppo Reno5 Pro is backed by a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging. The best part is that it supports Oppo’s SuperVOOC 2.0 65W charging and also reverse charging. On the software front, you get ColorOS 11 based on Android 11. Other prominent features include Dolby Atmos and a fast under-display fingerprint sensor.

Oppo Reno5 Pro Pricing and Availability

Oppo Reno5 Pro is currently available only in China and the preorders start from January 18 while the device will start shipping from January 22. The Oppo Reno5 Pro 8GB/128GB variant is priced at 3,999 yuan ($610) while top of the range 12GB/256GB ($610) variant is priced at 4,499 yuan ($695).

The Oppo Reno5 Pro s available in Black and Blue. Furthermore, a limited edition variant will go on sale shortly in the 12GB/256GB variant.