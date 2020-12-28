New Report Says OnePlus 9 Will Not Come with Periscope Lens

OnePlus is expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 early next year. We already know a fair bit, thanks to leaks and reports. The latest leak confirms that the OnePlus 9 will not come equipped with a periscope telephoto camera. Previous renders too highlight the missing periscope lens on OnePlus 9.

The OnePlus 9 is expected to arrive with two larger primary lenses alongside two smaller ones. We wonder why OnePlus is shying away from using a periscope lens while others like Xiaomi and Samsung are offering the same.

Periscope cameras/sensors are very important for a smartphone camera. If your smartphone comes with a periscope lens then will get an optical zoom of up to 5X. Optical zoom is always preferred over digital zoom. On the other hand, a periscope lens consumes more space and some manufacturers feel it is not feasible. Furthermore, periscope lenses use a combination of prisms, lenses, and mirrors to offer the desirable optical zoom.

Devices like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Find X2 Pro already offer periscope lenses and we were hoping OnePlus does the same. As per previous leaks, the OnePlus 9 is expected to be backed by a 4,500mAh battery and support reverse wireless charging. The device is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 888 which we have already seen on the Xiaomi Mi 11. On the storage front, the OnePlus 9 could offer up to 12GB of RAM and support fast charging of up to 65W. Lastly, the OnePlus 9 will run on Android 11 and feature a 6.55-inch display.