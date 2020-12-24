OnePlus 9 Live Images and Specifications Leaked

OnePlus is prepping up its lineup for 2021. The OnePlus 9 has already been leaked multiple times and we are yet to know the official details. OnePlus is expected to launch three models, namely, the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and a 9 Lite/9E. The latest round of leaked live images reveals a punch-hole camera and a reverse wireless charging feature.

All the models in the OnePlus 9 series are likely to support reverse wireless charging. Currently, only the OnePlus 8 Pro supports wireless charging. However, starting from the OnePlus 9 it seems like all the devices will feature reverse wireless charging.

The leak also reveals important OnePlus 9 battery details. For instance, it will come with a 4,500mAh battery as opposed to the 4,300mAh one in the OnePlus 8. The company is expected to unveil the OnePlus 9 in March next year. Until then we are sure that detailed leaks will surface and we will have a fair idea of what to expect from the OnePlus 9. In other words, the OnePlus 9 seems to be getting a bunch of features usually reserved for the “Pro” model.

Previous reports claim the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will arrive with a Leica lens. As far as camera specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 is likely to arrive with a 50MP camera, 20MP wide-angle lens, and 12MP telephoto lens. Furthermore, the OnePlus 9 will be powered by Snapdragon 888 coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset, support 65W fast charging, and is priced at nearly $600.