OnePlus 9 5G Leaked Live Pictures Reveal Design in Great Detail

OnePlus is expected to pull the wraps from OnePlus 9 5G in March next year. As we near the launch new leaks are trickling in. The latest leak is a string of live photos that showoff OnePlus 9 5G rear camera unit and hole-punch camera in its full glory.

The OnePlus 9 5G image is sourced by Phonearena and it reveals the design from different quarters. Previously, OnePlus 9 5G specifications have already been leaked via live screenshots. On the imaging front the OnePlus 5G comes with a rear camera module housing larger camera sensors. The sensors are placed within a rectangular housing that protrudes outwards. Also noticeable is the Ultra

As far as design is concerned, the OnePlus 9 5G borrows heavily from its predecessor. This means you will still get alert slider, power button on the right spline of the device while the Type-C USB, speaker frill and SIM tray are placed at the bottom. In all likelihood, the device will offer basic level of IP protection.

OnePlus 9 5G is likely to come equipped with 6.55-inch display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports HDR. Furthermore, the display will offer FHD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood lies Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 paired with 8GB/12GB of RAM. Storage option will include 128GB of internal storage with no option to extend further. The OnePlus 9 5G will run on Android 11 out of the box and backed by a generous 4,500mAh battery. Lastly, the device is expected to feature Warp Charge 65.