OnePlus 8T Concept Boasts of Color Changing Back Panel, mmWave Radar

Concept smartphones often help us envisage new features never seen before. OnePlus has showcased a OnePlus 8T concept based on vanilla OnePlus 8T. As expected, the OnePlus 8T Concept looks stunning and boasts of a color changing film.

OnePlus has added a color changing film at the back of the device. The film can change its color from silver to dark blue and vice versa. OnePlus has modelled the design of color changing film to look like Pamkkale hot spring present in Turkey. The film is made out of metal oxide and changes color whenever a certain voltage is applied as the metal ions change color due to difference in valency.

The OnePlus 8T Concept also features a mmWave radar system capable of transmiting and receiving electromagnetic waves. This is very differernt from the 5G support on OnePlus 8T. With the help of radar system one can locate and tracck objects with millimeter accuracy. That said, we are not sure of the legal implications of such a feature. Lastly, the radar system works perfectly fine in varied lighting condition as opposed to ToF.

The possibilities are endless. For instance, OnePlus 8T Concept changing color can be employed as a notification system while the mmWave radar can be used to gesture detection. You could control your phone simply by using hand gesture. Perhaps one could even dismiss a notification or call alert without even touching the phone.

OnePlus has also added a breathing monitor app that measures your breathing rate by detecting your chest movement. The stunning concept is the handiwork of OnePlus Gaudi and this the same team had earlier come up with OnePlus Concept One. Needless to say, the concept might never see light of the day. However, it does give us a glimpse at future of smartphone technology.