Motorola Capri and Capri Plus Budget Smartphones Expected to be Released in Q1 2021

Motorola is reportedly prepping a new budget lineup. The series consists of Motorola Capri and Capri Plus. Both the models are likely to be launched in Q1 next year. The Motorola Capri is bearing a model number XT2127, while the Motorola Capri Plus comes with XT2129.

Key specifications of both Motorola Capri and Capri Plus has been leaked. The Motorola Capri is expected to feature a 60Hz refresh rate, while the Motorola Capri Plus comes with a 90Hz display. The Capri will be powered by Snapdragon 460 paired with 4GB of RAM. On the storage front, one can expect 64GB of internal storage.

Camera options on the Motorola Cappru include a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor, 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. Meanwhile, the Capri Plus will be offered in 64GB and 128GB storage variants.

The Motorola Capri Plus features a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 13MP front-facing selfie camera. Pricing for Motorola Capri and Capri Plus is very crucial for the device to succeed.

Recently we learned that Motorola is also working on next year’s flagship called ‘Nio.’ The Motorola Nio is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 865 paired with 12GB of RAM offer a dual selfie camera setup. As per the rumor, the device is expected to come with a display that offers a refresh rate of 105Hz. Storage options include a choice between 128GB and 256GB internal storage.