Leaked Live Pictures Reveals Previously Unknown Google Pixel XE

A couple of years back, Google added Pixel 3A to the Pixel lineup. Now it looks like the company will add yet another model to its Pixel lineup. The latest leak reveals a new Pixel XE in the making. In all likelihood, the device in the picture is an early engineering sample.

The leaked Pixel XE seems to sport a relatively thick bezel alongside a front-facing camera housed in a centered punch hole. Furthermore, the leak also reveals Pixel XE comes with NFC and sport a dual SIM card slot. That apart, we dont know anything much about the device.

Google recently pulled the wraps from Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. So it is doubtful that they will launch a new device any time soon. The company might unveil a new smartphone only in the second half of next year. Until then, we are sure that rumor mills will come up with more information about Pixel XE. And we would also come to know whether Pixel XE is real or a made-up name.

A quick recap, the Pixel 5 comes equipped with a 6-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options include a sole 128GB variant. The Pixel 5 offers a dual rear camera setup with 16MP and 12.2MP wide sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP selfie camera housed within a left-aligned punch hole. Google Pixel 5 supports 5G and is backed by a 4,080mAh battery that supports fast charging of up to 18W.