New Leak Reveals Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Headset with in-Ear Design

Samsung is expected to unveil new Galaxy Buds Pro alongside Galaxy S21 early next year. The Samsung Unpacked event is likely to be held in January 2021. The Galaxy Buds Pro seemingly feature the same design as the Galaxy Buds+ and now prolific leaker Evan Blass has sourced some pictures.

The leaked Galaxy Buds Pro pictures show off the headset in violet color. It has already been to FCC certification and is expected to be backed by 500 mAh battery. The upcoming Galaxy Bud Pro will most definitely boast of better battery backup as compared to the Buds+. Interestingly, Samsung is not planning on discontinuing the Galaxy Buds+, and it will be sold alongside Buds Pro. Furthermore, the Galaxy Buds+ will be available at a lower price point.

The Galaxy Buds Pro boasts of better ergonomics and is aimed at premium users. Samsung is likely to add Active Noise Cancellation and other premium features on the Galaxy Buds Pro. Evan Blass confirmed that Galaxy S21 would be unveiled in January alongside the Buds Pro.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Live early this year. The Galaxy Buds Live featured a bean-shaped design and horizontally arranged components. However, the Galaxy Buds Live didn’t feature in-ear tip, and this is something that upcoming Buds Pro will offer. Needless to say, the Pro will offer better noise isolation as opposed to the Galaxy Buds Live. It also offers Ambient Sound via Galaxy Wearable app. Other highlights include Spotify integration and support for multi-device connectivity.