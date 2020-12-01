Leaked Picture Offers a Glimpse at Realme’s Upcoming “Race” Flagship

Realme is working on its next flagship device. Thanks to a new leak we now know that Realme’s next flagship will be called “Race”. It will come bearing a model number RMX2202 and will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset.

The Realme Race is likely to be the first smartphone that is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset. Furthermore, the device will be coupled with 12GB of RAM and offer up to 256GB of internal storage. On the software front, the Realme Race will run on Realme UI 2.0 that is based on Android 11.

The leaked image shows the About section of the phone. Yet another image shows off a circular quad-camera unit at the rear. It is not clear whether the device will feature a camera bump. We also dont know if Realme’s latest 125W UltraDart charging technology will debut on the upcoming flagship.

Realme has been hinting about using Snapdragon 888 for quite some time. In fact, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted about Snapdragon 888 before the official announcement. This was followed by another tweet that mentioned “a surprise” in December. That apart, Realme is also hinting at a new series that will be powered by a 5nm flagship core.

We are not sure whether Realme will announce a new lineup this December. Typically the company unveils a new lineup in the first quarter of every year. In all likelihood, we will see new leaks and rumors trickle in as we near the launch date. On the other hand, there is also a rumor that Realme is working on “Realme Ace” with Snapdragon 875 and possibly the 125W Ultra Dart Charging technology.