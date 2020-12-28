Huawei Mate 40E Design and Specifications Appear on Multiple Certification Listings

The upcoming Huawei Mate 40E has surfaced on the Wireless Power Consortium bearing a model number OCE-AN00. Furthermore, the device has also been certified by FCC, signaling an imminent launch. The listing is accompanied by a picture that shows off Huawei Mate 40E in its full glory.

Huawei recently released the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+, and the Mate 30E Pro. The Huawei Mate 40E resembles Mate 40, and the same is registered on December 9. As far as specifications are concerned, the Mate 40E is expected to come equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED display. Under the hood lies Kirin 900E 5G paired with up to 12GB of RAM. Storage options are likely to include 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

Camera options on the Mate 40 include a triple rear camera setup. It consists of a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP sensor, and an 8MP sensor as well. On the front, the Mate 40E will offer a 13MP selfie camera. The listing also reveals Huawei Mate 40E will be backed by a 4,100mAh battery and support wireless charging. On the software front, it will run on Android 10. Other features include an under-display fingerprint scanner. That said, the company is yet to reveal launch and availability details.

Huawei launched the Mate 40 in October this year. The Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch display and is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9000E. It supports fast charging and comes with a 4,100mAh battery. Typically, the “E” variants are watered down versions that are priced much less. Stay tuned and watch this space for all the details about Huawei Mate 40E.